PM Narendra Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (November 29).

Earlier on November 17, PM Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme.

"Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable," the PM tweeted.

"This month's #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800," he had added.

In the 70th edition of the programme, aired on October 25, the Prime Minister lauded efforts of residents of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir in producing pencil wood for the country. He also highlighted importance of sanitisation workers, housekeepers and guards while stating that 'our lives would have been very difficult without them'.

'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

Live TV