PM Narendra Modi to address Agro and Food Processing summit on December 16

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address an agro and food processing summit in Gujarat on its concluding day on December 16.

This summit will be organised on the campus of the Anand Agricultural University from December 14 to 16 as part of the events in the run-up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, officials said on Sunday.

The summit, based on the theme "Agro and Food Processing: Entering a new era of Cooperation Aatmanirbhar Krishi" will see the participation of over 5,000 farmers from across the country and officials representing 23 states, the Gujarat government said in a release.

This event will cover ten focused themes across 15 knowledge sessions. More than 90 speakers from national and international organisations, and over 300 companies from across the globe will exhibit innovative agro solutions, the release said.

The PM will virtually deliver the valedictory address on December 16, it said.

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also attend the valedictory event, to be held at Sardar Patel Auditorium of Amul at Anand, said the release.

The agro summit will be inaugurated by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on December 14.

Deliberation on various aspects of the agriculture value chain and empowerment of farmers with global knowledge and advanced technologies will be held, providing "an ideal platform for agriculturists, scientists, agri-entrepreneurs, and progressive farmers for knowledge sharing and networking, said the release.

The summit will witness deliberations on the promotion and adoption of natural farming techniques, unlocking the potential of FPOs, and opportunities in agri-infrastructure and agro and food processing industry, among others, it said.

An exhibition will also be organised at the sports ground of the AAU from December 14-16 showcasing technological innovations under the major themes of natural farming, dairy and food processing.

"The demo cutting-edge approach of nano fertilizer application by drones will be the centre of attraction. The event also focuses on 'Co-operation – ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi'," the release added.

Live TV