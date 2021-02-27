PM Narendra Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (February 28) at 11 am. This will be the 73rd episode of Modi’s monthly radio programme.

The programme is scheduled to come a day ahead of the Budget Day, when the Union Budget for 2021-22 will be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This episode also comes a month after the January 26 Republic day violence, when the agitated farmers protesting against the new farm bill clashed with the police and rushed to the historic Red Fort in the national capital.

Additionally, it has been more than two months since the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh camped outside the boundaries of the national capital to protest against the new farm laws.

Earlier, the Prime Minister tweeted from his official social media account inviting thoughts and ideas for this month’s programme. "Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th. https://t.co/p0Xen3YXuC pic.twitter.com/dSlNqAf9Ut — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021

Mann Ki Baat is a medium for the Prime Minister Modi's to connect with the people of the nation. In this monthly radio programme he shares his thoughts and views with the people of the country. The programme is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

