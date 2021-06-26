हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mann Ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi to address nation through 78th episode of Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will be streaming its 78th episode at 11 AM.

PM Narendra Modi to address nation through 78th episode of Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation through his popular radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (June 27). The Mann Ki Baat address will be streamed at 11 AM.

The radio programme will be streamed live on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel along with PMO. The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan along with the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday (June 26) urged the party workers to listen to the Prime Minister's show on Sunday (June 27).

This episode of Mann ki Baat comes after the nation began the next phase of the largest vaccination drive in the world. COVID-19 vaccines are being made available for free across the states and Union territories. It comes in the midst of preparations for the third wave of coronavirus disease.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mann Ki Baat78th Mann Ki BattNarendra ModiJP NaddaCoronavirusCOVID-19BJPAll Inida Radio78th Mann Ki Baat
Next
Story

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi reopens for devotees with new COVID guidelines

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Jammu-Kashmir: Two suspected blasts near Jammu airport