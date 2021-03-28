PM Narendra Modi to address nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (March 28) at 11 am. This will be the 75th episode of Modi’s monthly radio programme. In the third edition of 2021's Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad on All India Radio.

The Prime Minister’s monthly address comes a day before the festival of Holi. Earlier, PM Modi sought suggestions from citizens on his micro blogging social media account. Adding to this, the leader also encouraged people to share their ‘inspiring life journeys’ for the upcoming month’s programme.

"28th March...this year's third #MannKiBaat and yet another opportunity to highlight interesting topics, and inspiring life journeys from across India. Post your views on MyGov or the NaMo App, or record your message,” PM Modi tweeted on Sunday (March 14).

28th March...this year’s third #MannKiBaat and yet another opportunity to highlight interesting topics, and inspiring life journeys from across India. Post your views on MyGov or the NaMo App, or record your message. https://t.co/oOBxXc69Vv pic.twitter.com/Ecy0s1QRFL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2021

In the last Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had urged the students, who were about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a warrier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 had said that he has updated the Exam Warriors book with new mantras and interesting activities.

"Most of the young friends will have exams. All of you should remember - you have to become a warrior and not a worrier, go gleefully for the examination and come back with a smile. You have to compete with yourself, not with anyone else," he had said.

The Prime Minister had also encouraged people to use indigenous products in order to promote the idea of self-reliance. “When people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain an economic programme but becomes national spirit,” PM Modi said.

Mann Ki Baat is a medium for the Prime Minister Modi's to connect with the people of the nation. In this monthly radio programme he shares his thoughts and views with the people of the country. The programme is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

