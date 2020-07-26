PM Narendra Modi to address nation through radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday (July 26, 2020). This is the 67th edition of the monthly radio programme.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat."

Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/Px52Xrm2bY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2020

Earlier on July 11, PM Modi asked people to share stories about the efforts made by people to bring positive changes in the country. He tweeted, "I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month`s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!"

It may be recalled that in his last Mann Ki Baat address on June 28 , PM Modi had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country`s history shows that it has always overcome them.

Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` Prime Minister Modi had said, "There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges."The PM addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month.

PM Modi is continuously seen lauding the efforts and contributions of people to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country in his Mann ki Baat address.