NCW

PM Narendra Modi to address National Commission for Women's foundation day on January 31

This year, the theme of National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day is `She The Change Maker`.

PM Narendra Modi to address National Commission for Women&#039;s foundation day on January 31
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on January 31.

The theme of this year`s foundation day is `She The Change Maker`.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on January 31 at 4.30 p.m. via video conferencing. The theme of the programme is `She The Change Maker`, aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields," the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The State Commissions for Women, Departments of Women and Child Development in state governments, university and college faculty members and students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be a part of the event.

The National Commission for Women was set up as a statutory body in January 1992 under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 to review the constitutional and legal safeguards for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, facilitate redressal of grievances and advise the government on all policy matters affecting women.

