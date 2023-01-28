topStoriesenglish2566529
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi to Address NCC Rally in Delhi Today; To Release Special Commemorative Coin of Rs 75 Denomination

This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi to Address NCC Rally in Delhi Today; To Release Special Commemorative Coin of Rs 75 Denomination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi today, at around 5:45 PM, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office. This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme `Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat`. In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to participate in the celebrations.

Addressing last year's rally, PM Modi had lauded the cadets while saying that the training and learning the PM got in NCC has given him immense strength in discharging his responsibilities towards the country.

“It should be our endeavour that more and more girls should be included in NCC,” PM Modi had said.

Noting the young profile of the cadets, who are mostly born in this century, the Prime Minister underlined their role in taking the country towards 2047. “Your efforts and resolve and the fulfillment of those resolutions will be the achievement and success of India”, he said. The Prime Minister said no power of the world can stop the country whose youth starts moving ahead with the thinking of nation first. India's success in the playfield and the startup ecosphere exemplify this very clearly, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister had asked the cadets to get associated with Self4Society portal which is working to give new energy to collective efforts of the country. More than 7 thousand organizations and 2.25 lakh people are associated with the portal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?