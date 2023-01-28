PM Narendra Modi to Address NCC Rally in Delhi Today; To Release Special Commemorative Coin of Rs 75 Denomination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi today, at around 5:45 PM, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office. This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme `Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat`. In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to participate in the celebrations.

Addressing last year's rally, PM Modi had lauded the cadets while saying that the training and learning the PM got in NCC has given him immense strength in discharging his responsibilities towards the country.

“It should be our endeavour that more and more girls should be included in NCC,” PM Modi had said.

Noting the young profile of the cadets, who are mostly born in this century, the Prime Minister underlined their role in taking the country towards 2047. “Your efforts and resolve and the fulfillment of those resolutions will be the achievement and success of India”, he said. The Prime Minister said no power of the world can stop the country whose youth starts moving ahead with the thinking of nation first. India's success in the playfield and the startup ecosphere exemplify this very clearly, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister had asked the cadets to get associated with Self4Society portal which is working to give new energy to collective efforts of the country. More than 7 thousand organizations and 2.25 lakh people are associated with the portal.