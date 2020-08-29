हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 AM on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on his popular monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 AM on Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on his popular monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 AM on Sunday.

This will be the 68th edition of PM’s extremely popular monthly radio programme

PM Modi took to Twitter and sought ideas and suggestions from people about the issues to be addressed in his radio programme where he addresses the country and range of issues.

The Prime Minister had tweeted to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Phone lines have been opened from August 10.

“Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaat,” a tweet from PM Modi’s Twitter handle said.

 

 

In the previous edition of Mann ki Baat, which was also a date when India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi had paid tributes to the soldiers who fought valiantly against Pakistan’s forces during the Kargil War. 

He also said that despite efforts to establish cordial relations Pakistan remained resolute in pushing cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi also reminded citizens to not let their guard down amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He said that it is necessary to wear masks when outside and asked those who think wearing them is troublesome to reflect upon the amount of time frontline workers have to spend in a day wearing masks. He reiterated that people need to follow all precautions to prevent Covid-19.

Narendra ModiMann Ki BaatairDoordarshanNaMo
