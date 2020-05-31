PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation through his ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday (May 31), the last day of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India.

PM Modi's last Mann ki Baat address was on April 26 and during that address the prime minister had urged the people to inculcate habits like wearing masks and public hygiene in order to fight coronavirus. He had also said that these habits must become a part of live and warned that complacency against the contagious viral disease would affect impact everyone in the country in the long run.

Today's Mann ki Baat address will also be PM Modi's second message in two days after the release of a letter and an audio recording highlighting the achivements of his government in the first year of second term on Saturday.

In his letter, PM Modi that instead of becoming a global liability with failing to control the spread of coronavirus, India’s handling of the crisis had set an example for other countries. The prime minister noted that situation in the country is completely under control while several developed countries in the west were still finding it tough to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

PM Modi also acknowledged the impact of the coronavirus and the lockdown imposed by the Centre to check its spread on the most vulnerable sections of the society including labourers, migrant workers, hawkers and others daily wagers. He assured that the government would ensure that the inconveniences faced by these people do not turn into disasters.

“Hence, it is very important for every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries,” he said in his letter.