PM Narendra Modi to address US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit on July 22 amid China row

Amid simmering tensions between Indian and Chinese at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit on Wednesday night.

In his address, PM Modi would speak on how India-US partnership can play pivotal role in shaping the post-COVID-109 world. Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithamran will also speak at the summit.

Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch. https://t.co/70XBBZRghL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

Notably, India Ideas Summit marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of US-India Business Council. According to US Defence Secretary, the relationship with India is "one of the all important defense relationships of the 21st century

In 2019, USIBC hosted over 400 attendees over two days for its first India Ideas Summit in Washington. Over 50 dynamic speakers, 10 panels focused on trade and connectivity between the United States and India, and across the Indo-Pacific.

The Summit also featured the 2nd annual USIBC startup pitch competition, designed to connect under-represented entrepreneurs with investment and mentorship.

It is expected that the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic would be broad theme of discussions along with a focus on India-China border dispute in the wake of violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. PM Modi may also raise the issue of national security vis-à-vis Chinese tech companies during the summit.

The summit will also be attended by some of the best names of Indian I-T companies such as C Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group & Co-Chair of the U.S.-India CEO Forum are also likely to attend and participate in panel discussions.