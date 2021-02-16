PM Modi to address webinar for consultation on roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in infra sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector on Tuesday (February 16, 2021), announced the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will begin at 4 PM.

The PMO said that the webinar will witness the participation of more than 200 panellists including representatives of major financial institutions and funds, concessionaires & contractors, consultants and subject matter experts.

"The panellists will share their ideas on improving pace and quality of infrastructure development, with focus on advanced technology, and attracting more investments in the sector," said the Prime Minister's Office.

PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ to address Webinar for consultation on roadmap for effective implementation of Budget in infrastructure sector on 16th February.

"This will be followed by two parallel breakout sessions involving discussions between senior officials of groups of ministries and cross-sectional experts to compile a list of implementable projects to fast-track implementation of the budget vision and draft an implementation roadmap," the PMO added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, ongoing consultations have also been planned with stakeholders on implementation of the finalized strategy.

