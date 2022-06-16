Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day Himachal Pradesh visit today (Thursday, June 16) with a tour to Dharamshala. The PM will arrive at a specially-created helipad at the police stadium in Dharamshala, where the state governor, CM and Union minister Anurag Thakur will welcome him. Modi will leave for Delhi on Friday evening.

Ahead of the PM's visit, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the visit. The Chief Minister presided over the review meeting and directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper arrangements as per protocol. Jai Ram also reviews the preparations for the roadshow. He also reviewed preparations for a roadshow. "During the roadshow, various cultural groups wearing traditional outfits will welcome the prime minister with their musical instruments," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister also visited the venue of the All-India Chief Secretaries' conclave. Speaker Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, MP and State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, MP Kishan Kapoor, Chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, MLA Dharamshala Vishal Nehria, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

After Himachal, Modi will be headed to his home state Gujarat and on June 18, Friday, he will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the Central University of Gujarat to come up on a 100-acre land at Kundhela village near Vadodara, as per the state government.

The Gujarat government has allotted the land, and the Centre has allocated Rs 743 crore for the construction of the campus of the Gujarat Kendriya Vishwavidyalaya (Central University of Gujarat), in Vadodara, which has been functioning since 2009 from its temporary campus in Gandhinagar. This will be the second visit of PM Modi to his home state, after eight days. He had visited the state on June 10.

Both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will go into elections later this year.

(With Agency inputs)