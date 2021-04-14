हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi to chair COVID-19 conference with Governors today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will conduct a meeting on Wednesday (April 14) with the governors and lieutenant governors of the states, who are tackling the spiralling COVID-19 infections in the country. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will conduct a meeting on Wednesday (April 14) with the governors and lieutenant governors of the states, who are tackling the spiralling COVID-19 infections in the country. 

It would be the first meeting of this kind during the pandemic and has been convened amid the Centre looking to push for stronger adherence to the pandemic protocols among citizens across the country.

The development comes days after PM Modi in a virtual meeting with chief ministers had called for the involvement of governors in handling the pandemic and also of personalities from different fields to push compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and pandemic management guidelines, including for providing vaccination to eligible people.

The meeting comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,61,736 cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1.36 crore, according to the health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

(With Agency inputs)

