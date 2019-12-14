PM Narendra Modi to chair Ganga Council meet in Kanpur today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday chair the maiden meet of National Ganga Council, which will also be attended by some union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javdekar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among others. According to a report, 21 officers of the Central Pollution Control Board will also be present in the meeting.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are scheduled to attend the meet whereas CMs of three other states - Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal expressed their inability to participate.

The meeting will start at 10:30 am at CS Azad University for Agriculture and Technology in Kanpur on December 14 and is expected to conclude by 2:30 pm.

According to the Prime Minister's office, Modi will review the progress of work done and deliberate on aspects of cleaning the Ganga. "PM @narendramodi

will Chair the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) in Kanpur on 14th December, 2019. He will review progress of work done and deliberate on aspects of cleaning the Ganga," the PMO tweeted on Friday.

Ahead of the PM Modi's visit to Kanpur, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the city on Thursday and took stock of the preparations.