PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meet as Cyclone Amphan set to intensify this evening

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday announced that Cyclone Amphan has intensified into a super cyclone and issued a warning of heavy rainfall for six states till May 21. The weather bureau said Odisha, West Bengal and its sub-Himalayan parts, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy rainfall till May 21.

Cyclone Amphan will the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed up to 185km per hour on Wednesday, said IMD.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday (May 18) to review the situation due to a cyclonic threat in parts of coastal India.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm today at the Prime Minister's official residence in the national capital. Among those who will be present at the meeting include Amit Shah, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and NDMA officials.

MHA issues warning to Odisha, West Bengal:

In an advisory to West Bengal and Odisha governments, the Union Home Ministry has said Amphan was spotted on Monday morning over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone is all set to unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

While the Odisha government is preparing for a possible evacuation of 11 lakh people residing in vulnerable areas, the West Bengal government has issued an alert in coastal districts and sent relief teams.

Met dept issues Orange alert for West Bengal:

The MeT department has issued an 'orange' warning for West Bengal, saying Cyclone Amphan is likely to cross the state in the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph before losing some steam ahead of landfall.

Odisha Spl Relief Commissioner PK Jena said widespread rains are expected in coastal Odisha on Tuesday. On May 20, there could be heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern districts of Odisha, with wind speed reaching up to 110 kmph in certain parts Odisha.

Tamil Nadu to not face the impact of Cyclone Amphan:

The Tamil Nadu government said that the state will not face the impact of the cyclone but it was constantly monitoring the situation along with IMD. Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said satellite images of the storm have been released.