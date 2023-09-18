PM Narendra Modi To Chair Key Cabinet Meet Shortly, Big Announcements Likely

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over a crucial Union Cabinet meeting at approximately 6:30 PM on Monday. While the specifics of the agenda remain undisclosed, there is anticipation that the meeting will deliberate on significant bills listed for consideration during this special session. The gathering is slated to take place at the Parliament Annexe building.

Ahead of this pivotal event, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP chief JP Nadda was also present during the meeting. Goyal and Joshi are expected to confer with PM Modi prior to the session.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, had previously revealed that the ongoing five-day special session will address eight crucial bills. These encompass the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; the Post Office Bill, 2023; the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023; a bill concerning the welfare of senior citizens; and three bills related to the SC/ST order.

Big Announcements Likely

There is also speculation that the government might introduce unexpected policy measures. Rumours have circulated regarding two potential subjects for discussion during this parliamentary special session: the 'One Nation, One Election' bill and a potential resolution to rename India as Bharat. Nevertheless, no official confirmation has been provided on these matters.

The special session of Parliament, commencing today, will continue until September 22. On Tuesday, parliamentary activities will transition to a new edifice.

Commencing the discourse on the 'Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories, and learnings' in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the PM reminisced about the imminent relocation of Parliament to the new building on Tuesday, deeming it an emotionally charged moment.

PM Modi Cites Nehru, Atal, Manmohan In His Speech

PM Modi also invoked the era of Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri through Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, emphasizing their profound impact on the nation under their leadership. He highlighted their achievements, underscoring the occasion as an opportunity to showcase them.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the words of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing the enduring importance of the nation beyond the fluctuations of governments and parties.

He also referenced former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic speech 'Tryst with Destiny,' delivered to the Constituent Assembly in 1947.

"The echoes of Pandit Nehru's 'At the stroke of the midnight...' in this House will keep inspiring us. In this House itself, Atal ji had said, 'Sarkarein aayegi-jaayegi, partiyan banegi-bigdegi, lekin ye desh rehna chahiye.' This echoes even to this day,” PM Modi stated in his speech.

He further acknowledged the contributions of figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ram Manohar Lohia, Chandra Shekhar, Lal Krishna Advani, and others who enriched the deliberations in the House, amplifying the voice of the common citizen.

PM Modi also underscored the significance of addresses by various foreign leaders in the House, illustrating their respect for India. He paid homage to moments of national sorrow when the nation lost three Prime Ministers while in office: Nehru, Shastri, and Indira.

The Prime Minister concluded by acknowledging the adept management of the House by speakers despite numerous challenges.