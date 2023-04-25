PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate India's First Water Metro In Kochi Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the nation's first Water Metro on Tuesday during his two-day Kerala visit. This one of its kind project connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the Kochi Water Metro as a "dream project" of the state that would accelerate the growth and development of Kochi.

The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors! pic.twitter.com/IrSD8hqh9l — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 22, 2023

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi. According to the officials, the Modi government has made a conscious choice to avoid a one-size fits all approach in providing infrastructure and connectivity.

Kochi Water Metro

The flagship project has been set up at a cost of Rs 1,136.83. Kpchi Water Metro will operate with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals that cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by Government of Kerala and KfW, a German funding agency. As a first phase of the project, service would begin soon from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals.

The cost-effective and secure journey in air-conditioned boats would help people to reach their respective destinations without being stuck in traffic snarls. Passengers can travel in both Kochi metro and water metro using the 'Kochi 1' card. They can also book the tickets digitally.

Modi Holds Massive Roadshow In Kerala



Putting the BJP on the poll mode in Kerala ahead of the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a major outreach in the state by conducting a road show, addressing a youth conclave and meeting heads of churches. He also targeted the two main parties in the state--ruling CPI (M) and the opposition Congress over different issues.

On his arrival here for a two-day visit, Modi was accorded a rousing welcome with thousands of people, including BJP workers and supporters lining up on both sides of the nearly two-kilometre long route of his road show from the INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of the youth programme. Modi landed at the naval air station after 5 PM and commenced his road show from there around 5.40 PM.

Dressed in traditional Kerala attire -- a kasavu mundu, a shawl and a kurta -- Modi began the road show on foot and waved to the people on both sides of the road and atop buildings along the route, which was under a tight security net with hundreds of police personnel being deployed for security.

People of all age groups, from various parts of the state, were lined up on both sides of the road, reaching the place hours in advance to welcome Modi. They showered him with flowers along the entire route.

Unparalleled affection in Kochi. Have a look... pic.twitter.com/FEFcMWHTwd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2023

Initially, Modi walked surrounded by SPG personnel with security vehicles in tow. Later he climbed on to an SUV and stood on its footboard to wave back at the people.

Enthusiastic BJP workers and supporters carrying party flags, wearing party hats or caps and holding placards with Modi's photographs also lined up on both sides of the road and cheered him on with chants of 'Modi-Modi' and drum beats.

Later, addressing a youth conclave --Yuvam 2023--, Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress, alleging Kerala was being harmed due to the conflict between the two, and expressed confidence that the BJP would be accepted by the people of the state in the coming days. Modi said the way northeastern states and Goa -- which have large Christian populations -- accepted BJP, its work and its government, Kerala too would accept the saffron party in the coming days.