PM Narendra Modi to deliver inaugural address at IISF 2020 on December 22

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 on December 22, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday (December 20, 2020).

PM Narendra Modi's video conferencing address will begin at 4:30 PM and the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

Notably, to promote scientific temper in society, the Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati conceptualized the India International Science Festival.

The IISF was launched in 2015 and is a celebration to promote science and technology.

"The aim is to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives," said PMO.

They added, "The goal of the IISF 2020 is to help youth develop 21st-century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields."

