हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to deliver inaugural address at IISF 2020 on December 22

PM Modi's video conferencing address will begin at 4:30 PM and the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi to deliver inaugural address at IISF 2020 on December 22
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 on December 22, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday (December 20, 2020).

PM Narendra Modi's video conferencing address will begin at 4:30 PM and the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

Notably, to promote scientific temper in society, the Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati conceptualized the India International Science Festival. 

The IISF was launched in 2015 and is a celebration to promote science and technology. 

"The aim is to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives," said PMO.

They added, "The goal of the IISF 2020 is to help youth develop 21st-century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields."

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiIndia International Science Festival
Next
Story

Delhi Police arrest 42 persons for impersonating law enforcement agencies duping foreigners
  • 1,00,31,223Confirmed
  • 1,45,477Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M59S

Zee Top 50: Watch 50 big news from West Bengal