PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 18) will deliver a keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on the theme India's technology evolution and revolution.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will deliver the address at The Sydney Dialogue on November 18 around 9 am. An initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, The Sydney Dialogue is being organised from November 17-19.

As per PTI, the PM will speak on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution, following introductory remarks by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Australian PM and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will also deliver keynote address at the event.

The Sydney Dialogue aims to bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas, and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies, the news agency reported.

On Wednesday, Australian PM Morrison termed Bengaluru the world's fastest-growing technology hub and announced a new Consulate General in Karnataka’s capital city. "I'm pleased to let you know that Australia is also seeking to establish a new Consulate General in Bengaluru," Morrison said at The Sydney Dialogue. "Bengaluru is the world`s fastest-growing technology hub - of course we want to be part of it. It is home to a third of India`s unicorn companies," ANI quoted him as saying.

Further, Morrison said that India and Australia are already cooperating on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, critical minerals, digital economy. "There is much we can do with India in this area - some of which I have already touched on today, including as part of our Quad partnership," he added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV