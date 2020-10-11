PM Narendra Modi to distribute rural property cards to over 1 lakh people today under SVAMITVA scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the distribution of property cards at 11 am on Sunday under the Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme. PM will launch the card distribution program via video conferencing.

The beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA scheme belong to 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

As per the statement released by the central government, the beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive physical copies of the property cards within a day -- Maharashtra has a system of recovering the nominal cost of the property card so it will take a month.

Taking to his Twitter handle PM Modi said that this launch of SVAMITVA scheme is a landmark day for rural development.

A landmark day for rural development! Do join the programme at 11 AM. #SampatiSeSampanta pic.twitter.com/uM15HqLMD3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020

The SVAMITVA scheme was launched by the PM in the month of April which enables rural masses to use property as a financial asset.

The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner. It will cover 662,000 villages from 2020 to 2024 and pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, the statement added.

PM Modi will also interact with some of the beneficiaries during the launch of the scheme. The rural property cards will be handed over to around 132,000 landowners.