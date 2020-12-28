PM Narendra Modi to flag-off India's first driverless train on December 28 - Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the country's first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden) on Monday (December 28).

The prime minister will also inaugurate the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line at 11 AM via video conferencing.

“These innovations are going to herald a new era of travelling, comfort and enhanced mobility for Delhi-NCR residents. With the commencement of driverless trains on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, DMRC will enter the elite league of 7% of world’s Metro networks, which can operate without drivers,” the DMRC statement read.

The driverless trains will be fully automated, which is aimed at completely removing the possibility of human error.

“The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will require minimum human intervention and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors. Delhi Metro has been a pioneer in introducing technology driven solutions for passenger comfort and this is another step in the same direction,” the Delhi Metro said.

It is expected that Delhi Metro's Pink Line would have driverless operations by the mid of 2021.

The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including Noida – Greater Noida).

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, over 60 lakh journeys were being performed every day on the Delhi Metro network.

Currently, 702 kilometres of Metro lines are operational across 18 cities in India. About 27 cities in the country may have Metro connectivity in the coming years and by 2022, India is likely to have a combined Metro network of over a thousand kilometres.