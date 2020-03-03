हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to give his social media accounts to an 'inspirational' woman on Women's Day

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi had left netizens guessing on why he's thinking of giving up his social media accounts. 

PM Narendra Modi to give his social media accounts to an &#039;inspirational&#039; woman on Women&#039;s Day
File Image (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 3) announced through his Twitter handle that on this Women's Day, he's going to give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us.

PM Modi tweeted, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs."

 

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi had left netizens guessing on why he's thinking of giving up his social media accounts. He had posted on his social media platforms, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Will keep you all posted"

 

