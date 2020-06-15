PM Narendra Modi to hold consultation with Chief Ministers on June 16, 17 as India COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000

New Delhi: Amid an unabated rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a consultation with chief ministers on Tuesday (June 16) and Wednesday (June 17) on ways to check the spread of the virus as India exits the lockdown. The PM is expected to seek suggestions from the Chief Ministers and draw up a common strategy in deciding the future course of action to deal with the strategy.

The two-day virtual meet comes against the backdrop of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. This would be the PM Modi' sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11.

On Tuesday afternoon, Modi will hold a video-conference with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories. These include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, the northeastern states, and some Union Territories.

A day later on Wednesday, PM Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of 15 states, some bring worst-hit by the infection, and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. These include high caseload states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all-party meet over surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital. The meet was attended by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and members of BJP, Congress, BSP and SP.

India saw a jump of over 11,000 novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths.