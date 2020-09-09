PM Narendra Modi to hold ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on September 9 (Wednesday). The Centre had launched PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, resume livelihood activities.

4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than 4 lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification. The applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been presented through the portal to banks, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore. The state of Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47% of these coming from the state alone.

Arrangements for beneficiaries of the scheme in the state to watch the program in public places have been made through LED screens in 378 municipal bodies. The program will be telecast through webcast, for which pre-registration is being done on MyGov’s link pmevents.ncog.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also participate in the program through video conferencing. PM Modi will also interact with 3 beneficiaries from the state by connecting virtually with them from their vending locations.