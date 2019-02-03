हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate BJP's 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' campaign today

Baluni added that BJP President Amit Shah, and Union Home Minister and Chairman of the Resolution Committee Rajnath Singh and several other senior BJP leaders will attend the event.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate BJP&#039;s &#039;Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat&#039; campaign today

NEW DELHI: Bhartiya Janta Party`s (BJP) national media chief Anil Baluni on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate  party's National campaign `Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat` aimed at forthcoming Lok Sabha elections at Hotel Ashok in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, on Sunday.

Baluni added that BJP President Amit Shah, and Union Home Minister and Chairman of the Resolution Committee Rajnath Singh and several other senior BJP leaders will attend the event.

The BJP is hopeful that the new campaign will prove to be one of the biggest and innovative cooperative effort of any party to prepare the agenda focused at better future of India for the next five years.

Through this campaign, the BJP is aiming to involve every Indian in shaping the future of India. The BJP is hopeful that the campaign will help the party connect directly to 100 million people and prepare the manifesto of the party for the Lok Sabha polls by taking their suggestions.

"Since last five years, we (BJP) have been very encouraging for the overall development of the country. In order to improve India`s economy, we have also succeeded in bringing unprecedented change by providing better standards of living to millions of people," said the official statement from the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed massive rallies in West Bengal`s Thakurnagar and Durgapur on Saturday and said that the meaning of `Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas` is evident in this (interim budget 2019). 

"It has something for every section of society," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

(with ANI inputs)

