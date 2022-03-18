हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate centenary year celebrations of Mathrubhumi today

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate centenary year celebrations of Mathrubhumi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi on Friday via video-conferencing, the PMO said.

Mathrubhumi began operations on March 18, 1923, and has been at the forefront of pushing across social reforms and developmental agenda while constantly highlighting issues of national interest, it noted.

The newspaper has 15 editions and 11 periodicals.

Mathrubhumi Books, its another division, publishes titles on a wide range of issues of contemporary interest.

