New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate India`s biggest Drone Festival, Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, in Delhi on Friday (May 27, 2022). The event will take place at 10 am today at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. At the event, the prime minister will interact with Kisan Drone pilots and startups in the drone exhibition centre. PM Modi will also witness open-air drone demonstrations. Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event and is being held on May 27 and 28.

"At 10 AM tomorrow, May 27, I will take part in the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022. This forum brings together key stakeholders including StartUps with the aim of increasing India`s presence in the sector. I`d urge all those interested in tech and innovation to watch the programme," PM Modi tweeted.

According to the Prime Minister`s Office, "Over 1600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc. will participate in the Mahotsav. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition.”

The Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.

Notably, the two-day festival comes amid the Centre's push for extensive use of drones in various fields. The civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, earlier this month, unveiled two policies, Drone Shakti and Kisan Drone, and launched a drone experience studio at NITI Aayog. In a bid to promote the usage of drones, the civil aviation minister said that fees for drone pilot training courses will significantly decrease in the next 3-4 months and more institutes will get the necessary certification from the aviation regulatory body.