Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Infosys Foundation made Vishram Sadan today

Vishram Sadan will provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for longer duration. 

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Infosys Foundation made Vishram Sadan today
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 21) will inaugurate the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi. 

The PM will attend the event via video conferencing at 10:30 AM. As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also address the occasion after the inauguration. Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy will also attend the event. 

A part of Infosys’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the 806-bedded Vishram Sadan will provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for longer duration, the release as cited by ANI said. 

"It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI," the PMO release added. 

On Wednesday, PM Modi inaugurated International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, which aims to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, the airport will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the 'mahaparinirvana' site of Lord Buddha. 

The PM also announced several development projects in Kushinagar during his visit to Uttar Pradesh which will undergo high-profile Assembly elections next year. He had also participated in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at the Mahaparinirvana Temple in Kushinagar before attending the public function. 

(With agency inputs)

Narendra ModiInfosys FoundationAIIMS JhajjarNational Cancer Institute
