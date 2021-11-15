हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh today

Named after Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh. 

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh today
Image courtesy: Twitter/narendramodi.in

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on Monday (November 15), according to an official communique on Sunday. During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the railways in the state, said the railway ministry statement.

Named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The station was formerly known as Habibganj railway station.

Among the world-class facilities include the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, the third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section, said the statement.

Redeveloped in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities which has also taken into account ease of mobility for 'divyangjans' (physically challenged).

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain, it said, adding that the station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra ModiRani Kamalapati Railway StationMadhya Pradesh
Next
Story

Babasaheb Purandare, noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee, critically ill

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar hits out at Modi govt