PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on Monday (November 15), according to an official communique on Sunday. During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the railways in the state, said the railway ministry statement.

Named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The station was formerly known as Habibganj railway station.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh tomorrow: PMO pic.twitter.com/aNuCMVhsWQ — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Among the world-class facilities include the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, the third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section, said the statement.

Redeveloped in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities which has also taken into account ease of mobility for 'divyangjans' (physically challenged).

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain, it said, adding that the station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

