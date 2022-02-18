PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two new railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 18, 2022) will dedicate to the nation two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva via video conferencing at 4:30 pm.

According to the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway and will deliver an address on the occasion.

As per the release issued by PMO, Kalyan is the main junction of the Central Railway. The traffic coming from the North side and Southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, Mail Express and Goods trains. To segregate suburban and long-distance trains, two additional tracks were planned.

The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the approximate cost of Rs 620 crores and feature 1.4 kilometres long rail flyover, 3 major bridges, 21 minor bridges, the release added.

With these two new lines, the railways will be able to significantly remove the interference of long-distance train`s traffic with suburban train`s traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV