हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two new railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the approximate cost of Rs 620 crores and features 1.4 kilometres long rail flyover, 3 major bridges, 21 minor bridges,. 

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two new railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 18, 2022) will dedicate to the nation two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva via video conferencing at 4:30 pm.

According to the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway and will deliver an address on the occasion. 

As per the release issued by PMO, Kalyan is the main junction of the Central Railway. The traffic coming from the North side and Southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, Mail Express and Goods trains. To segregate suburban and long-distance trains, two additional tracks were planned.

The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the approximate cost of Rs 620 crores and feature 1.4 kilometres long rail flyover, 3 major bridges, 21 minor bridges, the release added. 

With these two new lines, the railways will be able to significantly remove the interference of long-distance train`s traffic with suburban train`s traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city. 

(With ANI inputs) 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj TerminusPrime Minister`s Office (PMO)Mumbai suburban railway
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: Political slugfest over Charanjit Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiyye' remarks

Must Watch

PT6M21S

DNA: PM Modi reacts sharply on Channi's ‘UP ke bhaiye’ remark