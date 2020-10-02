हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate VAIBHAV Summit on October 2 Friday

The VAIBHAV Summit is being organized from October 2 to October 31.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit on October 2 (Friday) at 6.:30 pm, via video conferencing. The VAIBHAV Summit is a global virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian Researchers and Academicians and is being organized from October 2 to October 31.

The aim of the summit is to bring Indian origin luminaries in academic institutes and R&D organizations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and S&T base in India for global development.

The inauguration will be followed by online deliberation sessions. The initiative involves multiple levels of interactions among overseas experts and Indian counterparts over a month-long series of webinars, video-conferences etc.

More than 3000 overseas Indian origin academicians and scientists from 55 countries and more than 10,000 resident academicians and scientists are taking part in the summit. About 200 academic institutes and S&T departments, led by Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, are organizing the summit running through the month of October.

Over 1500 panellists from 40 countries, 200 leading Indian R&D and academic institutions will virtually deliberate in 18 different areas and 80 topics in more than 200 deliberation sessions.  Concluding session is planned on October 31, 2020, on the occasion of Sardar Patel Jayanti.

