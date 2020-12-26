PM Narendra Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for J&K residents today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme (Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT) to extend its benefits to all the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday (December 26, 2020) at 12 noon via video conferencing.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat ‘PM-JAY SEHAT’ to extend coverage to all the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on 26th December, via video conferencing,” the PMO statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be participating in the virtual event. The scheme will ensure Universal Health Coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities.

The Scheme provides free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of the UT of J&K. It provides financial cover upto Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to all residents of the UT of J&K.

It provides for an operational extension of PM-JAY to 15 lakh (approx) additional families. The scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY. The benefits of the scheme will be portable across the country.

The hospitals empaneled under the PM-JAY scheme shall provide services under this scheme as well.

The PM-JAY, which was launched on September 23, 2018, is the world’s largest health insurance/ assurance scheme fully financed by the Centre. It provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation for public and private enlisted hospitals in the country. More than 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable entitled families are eligible for benefits.