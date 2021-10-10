हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to launch Indian Space Association on October 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian space sector, on October 11, the PMO said on Saturday.

PM Narendra Modi to launch Indian Space Association on October 11
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian space sector, on October 11, the PMO said on Saturday. He will also interact with representatives of the space industry on this occasion.

The ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the prime minister's vision of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, the PMO said. The ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India, the PMO noted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiIndian Space Association
Next
Story

Heavy downpour in Chennai and suburbs, Tamil Nadu govt issues flood alert

Must Watch

PT8M4S

Salman Khan blasts Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss 15