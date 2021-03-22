PM Narendra Modi to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan on the occasion of World Water Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Water Day, will launch the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign via video conferencing on Monday (March 22). PM Modi will launch the campaign at 12:30 pm today.

Taking it to his Twitter, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, on World Water Day, the 'Catch the Rain’ Movement would be launched at 12:30 PM. This movement will take place across India based on the theme of 'catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls.’ It will strengthen water conservation efforts happening in our country."

Tomorrow, on World Water Day, a historic MoA for the Ken Betwa Link Project would be signed. This is a futuristic project that will particularly help the people of Bundelkhand. https://t.co/ONMfCQIjey — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2021

Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will sign a Memorandum of Agreement for the first river-linking project of Ken-Betwa in the virtual launch.

This campaign will be implemented till November 30, this year. The theme of the campaign will be “catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls”. The essence of the campaign will be spreading awareness and implementation of the rainwater harvesting system in the country.

This agreement will take forward the vision of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to direct the surplus water from some areas to water-scarce areas through river-linking projects with corporations between states.

The project will be implemented with the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal which will link the Ken and Betwa river, providing drinking water supply to about 62 lakh people. This project will also generate over 103 MW of hydropower.

The benefits from this project will be received by regions of Panna, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Bundelkhand of Madhya Pradesh and Jhansi, Banda, Mahoba and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Union Jal shakti minister emphasised on creating a resilient system to make water available to the most vulnerable areas in the country. "We need to make water available to the most vulnerable. At the same time, we need to build resilient systems that provide long term solutions for sustainable use of water," he said.