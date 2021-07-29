हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEP

PM Narendra Modi to launch multiple initiatives in education sector to mark first anniversary of National Education Policy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch various initiatives in the education sector on Thursday (July 29, 2021) to mark the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He will also address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students, teachers, across the country via video conferencing. 

 

 

The NEP 2020, notably, is the first education policy of the 21st century and has replaced the 34-year-old 'National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986'.  

PM Modi will launch the Academic Bank of Credit, which, the Prime Minister's Office said will provide multiple entries and exit options for students in higher education, first-year Engineering Programmes in regional languages and guidelines for the internationalization of higher education.

The other initiatives that will be launched by the Prime Minister also include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian Sign Language as a subject at the secondary level, NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT, SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

The newly-appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present at the event. 

"The NEP 2020 is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On 29th July, on the completion of 1 year of reforms under the NEP, PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation,'' Pradhan tweeted.

 

 

The National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will also be launched.

 

 

"These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible," the PMO said.

