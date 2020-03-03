PM Narendra Modi to launch new social media platform on Namo app?

Social media was set abuzz on Monday (March 2, 2020) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube on the coming Sunday (March 8).

PM Modi tweeted, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Will keep you all posted" and the same words were shared by him on his Facebook and Instagram handles.

It's not even 24 hours since PM tweeted his thoughts and the netizens are sharing their views on why PM was thinking about giving up his social media accounts. Sources and few BJP leaders have also indicated that PM may switch on to a new 'Swadeshi' social media platform 'My Network' on March 8.

Reports suggest that the government is planning to launch ‘My Network’ on NaMo App. The users can create their profiles, express their views and exchange messages and ideas with each other on the platform.

PM Modi is one of the most followed politicians on social media globally with 44 million followers on Facebook, about 53 million followers on Twitter and more than 35.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.5 million subscribers on Youtube.

He is the most followed Indian on Twitter and most followed world leader on Instagram.

The Indian Prime Minister is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures and sharing thoughts.