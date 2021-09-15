हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sansad TV

PM Narendra Modi to launch Sansad TV today, date coincides with International Day of Democracy

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature. 

PM Narendra Modi to launch Sansad TV today, date coincides with International Day of Democracy
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will jointly launch Sansad TV at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe today (September 15) at 6 PM. The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister`s Office.

In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March 2021. Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature. 

The Lok Sabha TV (LSTV) was founded in July 2006 with the aim that people had the right to know what their elected representatives are saying in the Parliament. Reportedly, it was the brainchild of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee who introduced the idea of a 24x7 Parliamentary channel with the objective to acquaint citizens with the functioning of the House.

The Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV), covering the proceedings of the Upper House, was a public cable television channel owned and operated by the Rajya Sabha. Apart from telecasting live coverage of the proceedings of Rajya Sabha, the channel would also broadcast knowledge-based programmes.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sansad TVLok Sabha TVRajya Sabha TVNarendra ModiParliament
Next
Story

JEE Main Results 2021: Four rank 1 holders from Andhra Pradesh, two female candidates in the list

Must Watch

PT11M25S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day, Sep 15, 2021