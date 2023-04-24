PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 17,000 Crore In MP’s Rewa Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The Prime Minister will attend the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Rewa and will address all Gramme Sabhas and Panchayati Raj Institutions around the country. He will also lay the groundwork for other projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore here. PM Modi is likely to arrive at about 11:30 a.m. During the event, the Prime Minister will launch an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for Panchayat-level public procurement.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the goal of the eGramSwaraj - Government eMarketplace integration is to allow Panchayats to acquire goods and services through GeM while leveraging the eGramSwaraj platform.

"With the goal of increasing people's participation in government schemes and ensuring their saturation, the Prime Minister will launch a campaign called 'Together for Development.'" The campaign's theme will be inclusive development, with a focus on reaching the last mile," according to the statement.

The Prime Minister will distribute around 35 lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards to beneficiaries. Following this program, around 1.25 crore property cards would have been distributed in the country under the SVAMITVA Scheme.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the groundwork for different railway projects worth approximately Rs. 2300 crores. The projects will comprise complete rail electrification in Madhya Pradesh, as well as various doubling, gauge conversion, and electrification initiatives. The Prime Minister will lay the groundwork for the reconstruction of Gwalior Station.

PM Modi In Kerala

Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on April 25. Following that, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore at Thiruvananthapuram's Central Stadium.

Later in the day, Modi will visit the NAMO medical education and research facility before dedicating to the country various development projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crore in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. PM Modi will also open the Devka seafront in Daman.