PM Narendra Modi to participate in Buddha Purnima celebrations on May 7, address nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Buddha Purnima celebrations on May 7 and deliver a keynote address on the occasion in the morning.

The Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization is holding a virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

The Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The event is being organised in honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini in Nepal, Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar's Bodhgaya, Mulgandha Kuti Vihara in Sarnath, Parinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar, Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka, Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa in Nepal apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju will also participate in the event. Vesak- Buddha Poornima, is considered the Triple Blessed Day as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parnirvana.