हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ahmedabad, Surat Metro Rail Projects on January 18; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday (January 18, 2021). 

PM Narendra Modi to perform &#039;Bhoomi Poojan&#039; of Ahmedabad, Surat Metro Rail Projects on January 18; check details
File Photo (PIB)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday (January 18, 2021). 

The ceremony will start at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion.

"The Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ to these cities," said PMO.

Details of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II:

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kms long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kms long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kms long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores.

Details of Surat Metro Rail Project:

Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 kms long and comprises two corridors. Corridor-1 is 21.61 kms long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 kms long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crores.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiGujaratAhmedabadSurat
Next
Story

Ready for alternative to agri laws repeal demand, says Centre to protesting farmers; agitators determined on Republic Day tractor march in Delhi
  • 1,05,57,985Confirmed
  • 1,52,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M48S

PM Narendra Modi flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity