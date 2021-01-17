PM Narendra Modi to perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ahmedabad, Surat Metro Rail Projects on January 18; check details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday (January 18, 2021).

The ceremony will start at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion.

"The Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ to these cities," said PMO.

Details of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II:

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kms long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kms long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kms long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores.

Details of Surat Metro Rail Project:

Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 kms long and comprises two corridors. Corridor-1 is 21.61 kms long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 kms long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crores.

