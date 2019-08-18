PM Narendra Modi to receive 'Order of Zayed' during three-day visit to UAE, Bahrain from August 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain from August 23, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. During the visit, PM Modi will receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civil decoration of the UAE, which was conferred to him in April 2019 in recognition of his distinguished leadership that gave a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

"The award in the name of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed," the MEA statement said.

PM Modi will hold a meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

India and the UAE enjoy warm, close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by cultural, religious and economic linkages which, during PM Modi`s previous visit to the country in August 2015, stood elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

With a robust flow of bilateral investments and an annual bilateral trade of about USD 60 billion, the UAE is India's third-largest trade partner.

It is also the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India.

"A 3.3 million-strong vibrant Indian community in the UAE nourishes the vibrant people-to-people contacts between our two friendly countries. The visit would further strengthen our friendly bilateral ties with the UAE," the statement read.

Live TV

PM Modi will depart for Bahrain on August 24 for what would be the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country.

He will meet Bahrain PM Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

India enjoys close and friendly relations with Bahrain rooted in ancient trade and cultural links and people to people contacts and underpinned by regular exchange of high-level visits.

India-Bahrain bilateral trade has been on the rise for the last few years, reaching about USD 1.3 billion in 2018-19.