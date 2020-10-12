PM Narendra Modi to release Balasaheb Vikhe Patil's autobiography on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil on October 13 (Tuesday) at 11 am via video conferencing. PM Modi will also rename the Pravara Rural Education Society as ‘Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society’.

Dr Patil served as Member of Lok Sabha for multiple terms. His autobiography is titled ‘Deh Vechwa Karani’ which means ‘dedicating one’s life for a noble cause’.

It has been aptly named as he dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives.

Live TV

Pravara Rural Education Society was established in 1964 at Loni in Ahmednagar district, with the aim to provide a world-class education to the rural masses and empower the girl child. The society is currently serving with the core mission of educational, social, economical, cultural, physical and psychological development of students.