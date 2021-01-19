हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to release financial assistance of around Rs 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in this state; check details

PM Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around Rs 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday (January 20, 2021). The Prime Minister Office announced that it will be done via video conferencing at 12 noon and Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around Rs 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday (January 20, 2021).

The Prime Minister Office announced that it will be done via video conferencing at 12 noon and Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. 

"The assistance would include release of first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80 thousand beneficiaries who have already availed first installment of assistance under PMAY-G," said the PMO.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the clarion call of 'Housing for All by 2022' for which a flagship programme of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin was launched on November 20, 2016. 

As per the central government, so far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme. 

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100% grant of Rs 1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and Rs 1.30 lakh (in hilly states/northeastern states/difficult areas/UT of J&K and Ladakh/IAP/LWE districts).

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding. 

The scheme has provisions for convergence with other schemes of Government of India and state/UTs for providing LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection, access to safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, etc.

Tags:
Narendra ModiPradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin
