PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha on President Ram Nath Kovind's address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (February 8). The motion in this regard was moved by BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita on February 3.

In his reply, the Prime Minister is likely to answer opposition questions on agricultural laws as leaders of many opposition parties, including the Congress, are constantly demanding that the government should withdraw the latest agricultural laws.

The Budget Session of Parliament has witnessed uproar in the Lok Sabha on new farm laws almost every day which led to the adjournment of the House several times. Congress has already issued a whip in the Rajya Sabha for the presence of all its members in the Upper House.

PM Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha will be a departure from the norm if he addresses the Upper House. With opposition parties refusing to end protests in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister's address could take place only in the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, the PM's reply to the motion of thanks may take place at 10.30 am today after the Question Hour. During the ongoing budget session, the first six sittings of the Rajya Sabha have reportedly proved to be productive as it recorded a productivity of 82.10 per cent.

Amon other developments expected today, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lay on the table, a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. He is also expected to introduce a Bill to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeking to replace the Ordinance in this regard, was also introduced during the week.