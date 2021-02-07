Mamata Banerjee gets angry when people chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' but not when conspiracies are hatched to defame India: PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she gets “angry” when people chant “Bharat Maata ki jai” but not when conspiracies are hatched to defame India.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally at Haldia in West Bengal on Sunday (February 7), where he said, “She gets angry when people chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' but not when conspiracies are hatched to defame India.”

Modi also targeted the ruling TMC government in West Bengal and said that it gave rebirth to erstwhile Left rule, corruption, crime, violence and attack on democracy. “In the first year of Mamata government, it became clear that what Bengal had got was not 'parivartan' but revival of the Left and that too with interest. Revival of the Left meant revival of corruption, crime, violence, and attacks on democracy,” PM said in Bengal.

He also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of looting public money. “People of Bengal are watching and very soon Bengal is going to show 'Ram card' to TMC,” the PM added.

Modi was on a two states visit on Sunday to Assam and West Bengal. He had earlier visited Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district and laid the foundation stone for two medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo. He had also expressed his desire to establish at least one medical college and one technical college that imparts education in the mother tongue.

The states of Assam and West Bengal will witness Assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May.

