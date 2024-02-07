PM Narendra Modi To Reply On 'Motion Of Thanks' In Rajya Sabha Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha today. President Droupadi Murmu had delivered the joint address to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, marking the commencement of the Budget Session. Responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi had expressed confidence that the third term for his government is imminent, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) expected to secure 400 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party projected to individually claim 370 seats.

"A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats," PM Modi said.

"We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women's empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed," he added.

A general discussion on the Union Interim Budget 2024-25, and the Interim Budget on Jammu and Kashmir 2024-25 is also to be started in the Upper House today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address. Apart from this, as per the List of Business in the House for the day, Rajya Sabha MPs Harnath Singh Yadav and Ram Nath Thakur will lay on the table, a copy of the statement showing action taken by the government on 62nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on the action-taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Fifty-Third Report on 'Demands for Grants (2023-24)' of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Department of Fisheries).

The Budget Session, which began on January 31, will be spread over eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days and may conclude on February 9. (With ANI inputs)