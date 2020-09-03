PM Narendra Modi to share his views on ‘Navigating New Challenges’ at USISPF Leadership Summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special keynote address at the third US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Annual Leadership Summit on Thursday (September 3, 2020).

Looking forward to address the @USISPForum #USIndiasummit2020. Will be sharing my views on ‘Navigating New Challenges.’ Do join live this evening, 3rd September, at 9 PM India time. https://t.co/2ADyPYqoQf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2020

PM Modi will start his address at 9 PM IST through video conference, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The theme of the 5-day summit that began on August 31 is “US-India Navigating New Challenges” which covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub, Opportunities in India’s Gas Market, Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India, Common Opportunities and Challenges in Tech Space.

It also covers the Indo-Pacific Economic issues, Innovation in Public Health and others. Union Ministers and senior officials are also participating in the virtual summit.

Notably, the USISPF is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the US and was established in 2017.

The USISPF plays a significant role in fostering a robust and dynamic relationship between the two countries through policy advocacy aimed to drive economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation to create a more inclusive society.