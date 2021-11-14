हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to transfer first PMAY-G instalment to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura today

According to the Prime Minister`s Office, "More than Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion."

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday.

According to the Prime Minister`s Office, "More than Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion."

The PMO further said that following the Prime Minister`s intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of `kuccha` house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in `kuccha` houses to get assistance to construct a `pucca` house. 

Union Rural Development Minister and Chief Minister of Tripura will also be present during the event.

