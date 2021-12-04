PM Narendra Modi to visit Dehradun today to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun today (December 4, 2021) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the significant focus of the visit will be on projects to improve road infrastructure and increase tourism in the region.

"This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung," the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of eleven development projects which also includes the 'Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor' (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun). It, notably, will be built at a cost of around Rs 8,300 crore and will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

The 'Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor' will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut and will have Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 'Child Friendly City Project' in Dehradun to make the city child friendly by making the roads safer for their travel.

Foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, road and drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over Rs 700 crore will also be laid.

PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the 'State of Art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory' (Centre for Aromatic Plants) in Dehradun. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the research done here will prove useful for the production of a variety of products including perfumes, soaps, sanitisers, air fresheners, incense sticks etc and will lead to the establishment of related industries in the region as well.

